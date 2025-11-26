Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 244.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 1,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

