Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 244.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 1,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $14.83.
Extendicare Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.