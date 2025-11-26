Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 553.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRETF stock remained flat at $12.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

