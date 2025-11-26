Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Firstgroup Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Firstgroup has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.
About Firstgroup
