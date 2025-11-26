United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Dividend of $0.23

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

UBOH remained flat at $33.56 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

