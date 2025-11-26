Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) CEO Sells $1,651,650.00 in Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 139,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,142,146.05. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $334.10. 139,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.