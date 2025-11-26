Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 40 to GBX 38 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.13% from the company’s previous close.

SFOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Trading Up 2.0%

LON SFOR traded up GBX 0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.16. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 15.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 42.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S4 Capital will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In related news, insider Wesley ter Haar acquired 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09. 17.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

