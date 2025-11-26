IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.1475, but opened at $18.01. IHI shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 2,681 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IHI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IHICY
IHI Stock Performance
About IHI
IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IHI
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.