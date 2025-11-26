IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.1475, but opened at $18.01. IHI shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 2,681 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IHI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.76.

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

