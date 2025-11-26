Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $18.9730. 412,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,920,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

HSAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,078,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,601,000 after buying an additional 629,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,594,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,912,000 after purchasing an additional 584,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,850,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,992,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 770,816 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

