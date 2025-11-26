Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading 9.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $235.6990. Approximately 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.98.

Moog Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

