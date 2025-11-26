Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 294 to GBX 303 in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGF. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 309.14.

Kingfisher Price Performance

LON:KGF traded down GBX 6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 303.20. 18,831,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,300,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 320.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.75. The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

