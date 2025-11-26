Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.80. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.