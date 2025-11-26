Richmond Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,109.09 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,111.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $869.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

