Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.35. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.2860, with a volume of 3,509,969 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,587.44. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,302,254 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,955. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 123,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $675,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

