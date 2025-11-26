Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 1,813,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,153. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Stephen D. Steinour purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,562.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,880.50. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Voskuil acquired 20,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,925 shares in the company, valued at $510,232. The trade was a 143.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 126.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 271,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 151,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

