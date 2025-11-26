Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Trimmed by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $307,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,699.60. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,923 shares of company stock worth $26,126,437. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $636.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

