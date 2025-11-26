GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.43, but opened at $34.50. GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 38,515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($13.34) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

In other news, Director Jedd Gould purchased 15,000 shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $511,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,389.61. This trade represents a 29,411.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,221,358 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,530. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 28,352 shares of company stock worth $978,656 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. – Series C GCI Group Company Profile

GCI Liberty Inc consists of its wholly owned subsidiary GCI. The company is communications provider, providing data, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska. GCI Liberty Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

