RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after buying an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after buying an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

