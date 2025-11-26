Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.73, but opened at $45.08. Nayax shares last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 2,264 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nayax

Nayax Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.51 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nayax by 254.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nayax by 3.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 4,022.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after buying an additional 535,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.