Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.04, but opened at $118.94. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 346,098 shares.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.