Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.04, but opened at $118.94. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 346,098 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

