Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $25.00. Saab shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 4,239 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saab Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

