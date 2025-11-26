Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 589 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Americas Gold and Silver has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.12.
Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
