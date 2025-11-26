Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 589 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. Americas Gold and Silver has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.