Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 89,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $284.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

