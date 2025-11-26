Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Sells 105,250 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,250 shares during the quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,020,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

