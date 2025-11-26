Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $18.50. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $18.6930, with a volume of 12,090,973 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Arete Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The firm had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $282,917.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,803.68. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 535,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $10,888,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,316,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,955,222.08. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,758,308 shares of company stock worth $280,420,794. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,814,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,850 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,852,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,268,000 after buying an additional 1,958,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cipher Mining by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,937,000 after buying an additional 2,655,015 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

