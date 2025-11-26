Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.22. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,733 shares traded.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

