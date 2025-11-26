Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.81. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.6550, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,220,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 208,397 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,204,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 188,278 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 806,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

