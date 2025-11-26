Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.50. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.5150, with a volume of 343,966 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

