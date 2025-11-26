Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Hold” at Raymond James Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank set a C$114.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$112.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$93.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.46.

TD traded up C$1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$117.08. 596,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,821. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.06.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 39,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total value of C$4,412,868.32. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.64 per share, with a total value of C$112,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at C$370,810.88. This trade represents a 43.63% increase in their position. Insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

