Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.97, but opened at $79.97. Ambarella shares last traded at $77.4210, with a volume of 962,855 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Consumer Edge reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Ambarella Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $203,817.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,448.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $498,389.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,439.04. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

