Volcon (EMPD) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Volcon to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $2.62 million -$45.51 million -0.33 Volcon Competitors $23.94 billion $510.60 million 14.08

Profitability

Volcon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Volcon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -219.84% -30.71% -14.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Volcon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 868 2315 2619 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Volcon’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Volcon peers beat Volcon on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

