XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

