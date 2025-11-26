Charles Cohn Acquires 238,749 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn bought 238,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,686.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,276,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,096.10. This trade represents a 23.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Up 4.6%

NRDY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 483,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,505. The company has a market cap of $235.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. Nerdy Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRDY

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.