La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,055 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,289.66. This trade represents a 97.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $17.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,488.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,806. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,268.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

