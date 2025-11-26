ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Director Robert Phillippy Sells 3,700 Shares

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $823,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,673.07. This trade represents a 36.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 118.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

