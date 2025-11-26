Bryan Sayler Sells 401 Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Sayler sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,880. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ESE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.47. 70,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,072. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.17 and a 12 month high of $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESCO Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 118.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is It Time to Invest in Your Kid’s Favorite Gaming Platform?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.