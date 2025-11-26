Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $385.03 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $388.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

