Summit Global Investments Sells 686 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,075,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $132,764,000 after purchasing an additional 296,790 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $746,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

TJX stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

