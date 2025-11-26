Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.8501. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on BKGFY shares. Zacks Research lowered Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
