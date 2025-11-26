Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,033.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
