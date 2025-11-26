Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.9075 and last traded at $21.7550, with a volume of 2296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.0350.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCBFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Standard Chartered from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

