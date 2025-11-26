UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $267.3125, but opened at $286.25. UCB shares last traded at $286.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

