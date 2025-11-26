Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.5250.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.