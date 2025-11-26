Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 39,755 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $19.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. Zacks Research lowered Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Guild Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Guild had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $307.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guild Holdings Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Guild by 488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 252,226 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $4,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 943.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 132,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

