SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Up 6% – Should You Buy?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.0425. Approximately 200,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 731,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research downgraded SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $5.38. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

