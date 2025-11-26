JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 99,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 138,142 shares.The stock last traded at $46.8350 and had previously closed at $46.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

