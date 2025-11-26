Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 31,307 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

