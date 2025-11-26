Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 34,631 shares.The stock last traded at $41.6280 and had previously closed at $41.47.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

