UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 266,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 266,250 shares.The stock last traded at $1.48 and had previously closed at $1.5570.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

