Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.89.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
