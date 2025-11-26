Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAYGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,009 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

