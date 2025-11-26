Viawealth LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Viawealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Viawealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie stock opened at $231.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

